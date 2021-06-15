Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 238 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $305.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of $324.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

