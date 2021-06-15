Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 56 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.53.

UNP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.41. 22,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

