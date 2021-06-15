Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $14,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 3.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avalara by 8.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 55.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,069.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.11.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,786,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total value of $1,788,247.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,330.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,401 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.