Sei Investments Co. Buys 523 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,400,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,351.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.02 and a 52-week high of $1,352.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,274.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

