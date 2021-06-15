Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 58.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hubbell by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Hubbell by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

