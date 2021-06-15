Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,267 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.