Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SKHSY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 18,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. Sekisui House has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

