SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.75

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 14508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

