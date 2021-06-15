Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 73.9% in May

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 139,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,855. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

