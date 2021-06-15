Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 34,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,918,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 95.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

