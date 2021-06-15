Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Declines By 48.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 13th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ABCM opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

