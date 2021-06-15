Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Declines By 48.9%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 13th total of 288,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ABCM opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
