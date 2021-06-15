Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Drops By 57.0%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Ampol stock remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

