Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rises By 49.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Annexon stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. Annexon has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,495 shares of company stock worth $855,947 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $663,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Annexon by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after buying an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.