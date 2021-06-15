Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Rises By 72.7%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.