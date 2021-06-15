Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Drops By 56.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
About Avra
