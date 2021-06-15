Short Interest in Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Drops By 56.5%

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVRN stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Avra has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About Avra

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

