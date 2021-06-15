Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 125.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

