Short Interest in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Declines By 33.8%

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 13th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,314.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Capitala Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CPTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,826.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

