Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Expands By 104.9%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $3,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

CCX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,020. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

