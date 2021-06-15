Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases By 158.7%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the May 13th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ETY stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0843 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETY. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

