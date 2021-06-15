Short Interest in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Drops By 39.8%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 108,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 35,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,477. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.