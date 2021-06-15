Short Interest in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Rises By 123.2%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genfit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter worth $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Genfit during the first quarter worth $189,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

