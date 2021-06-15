Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 59.5%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the May 13th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $130,692,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gerdau by 903.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GGB. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.