Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 36.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

