Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Decreases By 36.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.95. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
