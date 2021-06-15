Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 50.0%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

