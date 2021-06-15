Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Drops By 30.5%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICABY remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. i-CABLE Communications has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

