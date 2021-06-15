Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Drops By 30.5%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICABY remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. i-CABLE Communications has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.
About i-CABLE Communications
