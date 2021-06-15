Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Increases By 81.1%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the May 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBA traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,840. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.13 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

IBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

