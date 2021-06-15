Short Interest in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Grows By 95.5%

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 797,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,526,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.34. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,293. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,954,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

