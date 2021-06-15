Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 49.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

EEMA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

