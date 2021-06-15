Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Decreases By 34.8%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 10,835,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

KKPNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,036. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

