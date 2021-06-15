Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Expands By 119.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the May 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. 8,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

