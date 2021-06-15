Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Decreases By 25.9%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MVO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

