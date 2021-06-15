Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Expands By 166.7%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPSSF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

