Short Interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Decreases By 55.5%

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,806,659 shares of company stock worth $3,732,343. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,732. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

