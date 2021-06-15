Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Drops By 46.1%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 1,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,579. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

