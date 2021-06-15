Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Drops By 34.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 63,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

