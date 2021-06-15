Short Interest in Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Declines By 58.8%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.0 days.

STGPF opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11. Scentre Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Scentre Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

