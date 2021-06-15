Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 43.8%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 2,819,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,281.0 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$12.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.