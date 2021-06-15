Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 43.8%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,200 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 13th total of 2,819,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,281.0 days.

SVKEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$12.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.