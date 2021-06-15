Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Declines By 35.1%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 687,800 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. Analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

