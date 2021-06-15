Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Drops By 45.9%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period.

HNDL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

