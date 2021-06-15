Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Expands By 80.1%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 13th total of 271,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE:TWND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,822. Tailwind Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

