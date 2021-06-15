Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Drops By 27.0%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Telstra alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.