Short Interest in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Increases By 65.1%

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 13th total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

