Short Interest in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Increases By 63.9%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the May 13th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

