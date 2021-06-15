Short Interest in Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Grows By 50.0%

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWNTY opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41. Want Want China has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

