Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Expands By 46.7%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLNDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

