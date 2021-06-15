Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Trading Down 0.4%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 19,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.