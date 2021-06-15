Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 3.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.34 and last traded at $102.04. 16,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,482,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

