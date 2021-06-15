Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.36.

SIOX opened at $2.52 on Monday. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $14,326,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

