SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $122.01 on Friday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.02 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,519 shares of company stock worth $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

