Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 254.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,054 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Smith Micro Software worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. TheStreet lowered Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a P/E ratio of -183.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

